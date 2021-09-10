Several Sept. 11 ceremonies planned for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are several 9/11 memorial events scheduled Saturday around the Suncoast. If your event is not on this list, please send details to news@mysuncoast.com

Venice:

A 9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial Ceremony will be held at Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd. 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Sarasota:

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Blood Drive at the Sarasota Farmers Market, 1 N. Lemon Ave., will hold a special 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and blood drive. Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody will begin the ceremony at 8:20 a.m. Bell ringing will commence at 8:46 a.m., the time that the first plane hit the World Trade Center, followed by three separate rings to mark attacks on the second tower, the Pentagon and Flight 93.

SunCoast Blood Centers will be collecting donations, with buses at both ends of Lemon Avenue (intersections of First Street and Pineapple Avenue). Donors will receive a 9/11 remembrance decal and their names will be engraved on a special 9/11 20-year remembrance plaque for public display. All donors will receive a COVID-19 antibody screening.

Donors who are unable to donate on Saturday can also pick up a voucher in order to be able to donate at a different time and still be a part of the display.

Sarasota Cars and Coffee hosts a memorial ceremony at University Town Center Mall, 295 N Cattlemen Rd., near the Ford’s Garage parking lot. Starting at 8:46 a.m., the exact time the first tower was struck – there will be a moment of silence, followed by the presentation of colors by the Sarasota Military Academy Prep Color Guard and national anthem performed by Shantel Norman.

A $10 suggested donation is requested to benefit Sarasota Fire Fighter’s Benevolent Fund.

Bradenton:

The Emergency Services Memorial Committee will be holding a memorial service at Rossi Park, 452 Third Ave West, from 9-10 a.m.

Charlotte County:

Charlotte County events canceled due to COVID-19 concerns: A Sept. 11 remembrance event planned in Port Charlotte has been canceled. Charlotte County Public Safety Director Jason Fair said the health and well-being of Charlotte County residents are top priorities. “With the current surge of COVID-19 cases, it remains imperative that we preserve the operational readiness of our first responders by avoiding social circumstances where they may become unnecessarily exposed to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, this includes commemorations of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.”

