Sarasota County School District extending suspension of field trips, nonessential visitors

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County School District officials have announced they are extending the suspension of field trips.

This suspension also bans nonessential visitors and volunteers during the school day.

The measure was first created on Aug. 10, hoping that in 30 days the spread of COVID-19 would slow. However, school officials say they still have concerns with the cases in our community, and that is why they are extending the suspension, effective on Sept. 10.

“We are optimistic this temporary measure will help minimize the quarantining of students and staff, enabling us to maintain a stable, high-quality learning & working environment for our students and employees,” officials said in a letter to families and employees.

They say this measure will be regularly re-evaluated.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.