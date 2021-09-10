Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County School District extending suspension of field trips, nonessential visitors

COVID discussion during Sarasota County School Board meeting and workshop on Tuesday.
COVID discussion during Sarasota County School Board meeting and workshop on Tuesday.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County School District officials have announced they are extending the suspension of field trips.

This suspension also bans nonessential visitors and volunteers during the school day.

The measure was first created on Aug. 10, hoping that in 30 days the spread of COVID-19 would slow. However, school officials say they still have concerns with the cases in our community, and that is why they are extending the suspension, effective on Sept. 10.

“We are optimistic this temporary measure will help minimize the quarantining of students and staff, enabling us to maintain a stable, high-quality learning & working environment for our students and employees,” officials said in a letter to families and employees.

They say this measure will be regularly re-evaluated.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 COVID-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours at Sarasota Memorial
Suncoast roofers reacting to lightning death of 19-year-old.
Suncoast roofing community mourn the death of 19-year-old roofer in Lakewood Ranch; acknowledge hazards
Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in...
‘Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins’: Leon County School Board meeting held as system sets record for new cases
Denise Williams sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder.
Denise Williams resentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy in husband’s death
Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by...
Six Manatee workers on leave; code enforcement favoritism is alleged

Latest News

International Chalk Festival postponed until April
DOH, Sarasota Schools to host school-based vaccination clinics
'Come From Away ' is heading to the Van Wezel
Tickets for 9/11 themed musical ‘Come From Away’ go on sale Saturday
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Orlando Regional Medical Center...
DeSantis’ mask mandate ban back in effect after appellate court reinstates stay in case