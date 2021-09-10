Quiet but cloudy for tonight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We dealt with sea breeze thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and those has pushed towards the east coast as overcast skies moved in here along the Suncoast.

This weekend, a change is in the wind. Whereas winds were coming from the west today, they will take a 180° change and come out of the east. This wind shift tends to more land based storms forming then moves them towards the coast. The key to watch will be the available moisture. There is some moisture in the mid levels but not substantial, there for showers may not be as potent. Moisture available will be the key for your weekend plans.

For now, plan for scattered storms to develop just east of the I-75 corridor then push towards the coast as we head into the mid and late afternoon hours. This will be the case for the weekend with warm temperatures in the lower 90′s.

By mid-week, more moisture builds in and ups the rain chance to 50% for the mid-week. Temperatures will fall towards the upper 80′s by the end of the week.

