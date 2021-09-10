Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Quiet but cloudy for tonight

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We dealt with sea breeze thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and those has pushed towards the east coast as overcast skies moved in here along the Suncoast.

This weekend, a change is in the wind. Whereas winds were coming from the west today, they will take a 180° change and come out of the east. This wind shift tends to more land based storms forming then moves them towards the coast. The key to watch will be the available moisture. There is some moisture in the mid levels but not substantial, there for showers may not be as potent. Moisture available will be the key for your weekend plans.

For now, plan for scattered storms to develop just east of the I-75 corridor then push towards the coast as we head into the mid and late afternoon hours. This will be the case for the weekend with warm temperatures in the lower 90′s.

By mid-week, more moisture builds in and ups the rain chance to 50% for the mid-week. Temperatures will fall towards the upper 80′s by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 COVID-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours at Sarasota Memorial
Suncoast roofers reacting to lightning death of 19-year-old.
Suncoast roofing community mourn the death of 19-year-old roofer in Lakewood Ranch; acknowledge hazards
Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in...
‘Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins’: Leon County School Board meeting held as system sets record for new cases
Denise Williams sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder.
Denise Williams resentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy in husband’s death
Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by...
Six Manatee workers on leave; code enforcement favoritism is alleged

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Rain chances shift over the weekend due to available moisture and wind direction.
Storms off the east coast but quiet on the west
Donations for those in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida.
North Port Police Department volunteers heading to Louisiana with donated supplies
Longboat Key remembers 9/11 victims with flags.
American flags line entire 11-mile stretch of Longboat Key remembering those who perished on 9/11