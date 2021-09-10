Advertise With Us
North Port Police Department volunteers heading to Louisiana with donated supplies

Donations for those in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida.
Donations for those in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida.(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the North Port Police Department are now heading to Louisiana with donated supplies.

With the community’s help, the police department and the North Port Police Officer’s Association were able to gather over $6,000 in donations this week.

Volunteers have loaded up two large moving trucks and have hit the road to deliver the supplies to those in need after Hurricane Ida swept through the area.

“Thank you again to the many residents and businesses who have stepped up to help strangers in need. North Port never disappoints when it comes to caring for others.”

