International Chalk Festival postponed until April

(Denise Kowal (custom credit))
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast’s popular International Chalk Festival has been postponed until 2022 because of concerns over the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Festival organizers said the the next large event will not be until April 1, 2022.

“We believe it would be irresponsible for our organization, during these times, to encourage the large amounts of tourism and crowds needed to sustain the festival,” the organization said in a news release Friday. “We are humbled and appreciative of all who have been supportive and enthusiastic, and look forward to being able to gather in the springtime.”

A smaller event, the Avenue of Art, with over 150 hand-painted sidewalks, is happening now in Burns Square, downtown Sarasota.

It is a self-guided tour celebrating the Sarasota County Centennial.

Organizers will continue to produce smaller social-distancing events so please go to Chalk Festival website for updates.

