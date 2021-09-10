Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida ban on school mask mandates back in force, court rules

The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted...
The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic stay two days ago that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban.(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The on-again, off-again ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students is back in force.

The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic stay two days ago that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban.

The upshot is that the state could resume its efforts to impose financial penalties on the 13 Florida school boards currently defying the mask mandate ban.

The U.S. Department of Education has begun a grant program for school districts that lose money for implementing anti-coronavirus practices such as mandatory masks.

