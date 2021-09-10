Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
DOH, Sarasota Schools to host school-based vaccination clinics

(Source: Pfizer, CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health-Sarasota and Sarasota County Schools are joining forces to host several vaccination clinics.

The clinics will be held at multiple schools throughout the county in September and October. The first will be held this Saturday, Sept. 11 at Booker High School.

Here is a complete list:

Locations, Dates & Times:

These no-appointment walk-in clinics will provide first and second doses.

Please note: A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years of age and must sign a consent form. The required consent forms are available on-site.

