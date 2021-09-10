DOH, Sarasota Schools to host school-based vaccination clinics
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health-Sarasota and Sarasota County Schools are joining forces to host several vaccination clinics.
The clinics will be held at multiple schools throughout the county in September and October. The first will be held this Saturday, Sept. 11 at Booker High School.
Here is a complete list:
Locations, Dates & Times:
- Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Booker High School from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 18, 2021 – Heron Creek Middle School from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Riverview High School from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Booker High School from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Heron Creek Middle School 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Riverview High School from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
These no-appointment walk-in clinics will provide first and second doses.
Please note: A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years of age and must sign a consent form. The required consent forms are available on-site.
