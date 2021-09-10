Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Be mindful of what you share on social media in your back-to-school photos

The images seem innocent enough, but they often reveal a lot of personal information about your...
The images seem innocent enough, but they often reveal a lot of personal information about your child.(McHenry County Sheriff's Office // Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you’re on social media, chances are you’ve seen back-to-school photos posted with children holding signs documenting their grade level and school.

The images seem innocent enough, but they often reveal a lot of personal information about your child.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois, posted an example on Facebook to show you what information predators or scammers could use to endanger your child, family or finances.

“No matter your privacy settings or friends list, its best to keep personal information on the internet to the bare minimum,” the post warns.

The sheriff’s office advised to not share:

  • School name
  • Age
  • Teacher’s name and grade
  • Identifying features (height, weight, etc.)
  • Overly personal information (think in terms of items related to passwords or security question answers)

THINK BEFORE YOU SHARE: Back to School Photos Back to school photos are filling social media feeds everywhere, often...

Posted by McHenry County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 COVID-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours at Sarasota Memorial
Suncoast roofers reacting to lightning death of 19-year-old.
Suncoast roofing community mourn the death of 19-year-old roofer in Lakewood Ranch; acknowledge hazards
Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in...
‘Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins’: Leon County School Board meeting held as system sets record for new cases
Denise Williams sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit murder.
Denise Williams resentenced to 30 years in prison for conspiracy in husband’s death
Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by...
Six Manatee workers on leave; code enforcement favoritism is alleged

Latest News

The Transportation Department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over...
US investigating airlines over slow refunds during pandemic
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston
International Chalk Festival postponed until April
President Joe Biden pushes back against some GOP governors, saying he thinks they've been...
Biden presses states to require vaccines for all teachers
COVID discussion during Sarasota County School Board meeting and workshop on Tuesday.
Sarasota County School District extending suspension of field trips, nonessential visitors