American flags line entire 11-mile stretch of Longboat Key remembering those who perished on 9/11

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Cities and towns up and down the Suncoast are remembering the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in their own way this weekend. The town of Longboat Key has little American flags lining up Gulf of Mexico Drive along the entire 11-mile stretch of the island.

This was an idea Gail Loefgren came up with back in 2003. She’s the President and CEO of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce.

There are 2974 flags remembering all those who had died in the 9/11 attacks. Back in 2003, the community came together to raise the money to make this happen. They’ve done it every year since then with the exception of two years due to hurricanes.

“We were all trying to figure out something to do year after year to make us not forget,” said Loefgren. “So for some reason I had this thought about flags, representing all the people we lost and tried to do it in a practical way, and this worked out to be a really good way to do it.”

The Longboat Key Public Works Department spent more than a day planting these flags. They will remain in place until Monday.

