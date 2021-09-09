Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Zebras on the loose after escaping from Md. farm

By WJLA staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) – Five escaped zebras are on the loose in a suburb near Washington, D.C.

Officials said they escaped last week from a farm in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Five of 39 zebras escaped from the farm, which has a permit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep them.

The zebras are not dangerous unless someone approaches them or tries to corner them, according to Rodney Taylor, the chief of the Prince George’s County Animal Services Division.

“They won’t attack you,” Taylor said. “Please do not try to corner them, try to catch them. Like I said earlier, they’re not used to being handled by humans, so they will kick. Zebras do bite. So please, if you happen to see them, just give us a call and let us know, but just stay away.”

Animal control officials said they’ve set up a feeding station and are earning the zebras’ confidence.

The plan is to eventually create a confined area near the feeding station where the zebras can be fenced in, tranquilized and taken back to the farm.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Low pressure expected to head toward the panhandle of Florida
Tropical low possibly forming in the Gulf
Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in...
‘Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins’: Leon County School Board meeting held as system sets record for new cases
A roofer was struck by lightning in Lakewood Ranch
Roofer killed in Lakewood Ranch after being struck by lightning
Luke Franks
Sarasota man arrested after allegedly trying to hijack truck
A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle on Beneva Road.
Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beneva Road

Latest News

Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt cancels tour dates in Florida, Utah
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation