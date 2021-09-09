Women United group working to help people facing evictions

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The labor department is reporting that last week 310,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits. That is a new pandemic-era low.

It goes hand in hand with the expiration of the enhanced unemployment benefit program.

There is no more emergency aid for the 12-million Americans who are still unemployed. As all of this unfolds, the moratorium on evictions has not been lifted; it’s leaving many people across the state and country worrying how they’ll pay their bills.

Two organizations in South Sarasota County are partnering to help those who are stretched thin and potentially facing eviction.

“Ask for help don’t go at it alone,” said the chair of Women United, Nicolette Saunders.

The battle continues, this time it isn’t for unemployment benefits it’s to keep a roof over the heads of working people in our community who can’t make ends meet.

“We can come through agreements through gulf coast legal write the landlord and things checks. everybody will be happy at the same time providing emotional support for families,” Saunders.

The team at Women United says the help is for people in the Alice population. It refers to people who are limited in assets, income constrained and employed.

“Women United is going to be able to actually solve the life problems of some of my clients,” said Robin Stover, with Gulf Coast Legal Services.

“Having the legal aspect there in your back pocket there and fighting for you when youre sleeping is just a burden that is lifted off of peoples shoulders,” said Saunders.

The team at Gulfcoast Legal Services and Women United have already started helping people.

“I want them to know that there is a place to turn. There is a place to go,” said Saunders.

More information on eviction resources can be found on the Women United webpage.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.