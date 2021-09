SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A water main break near the West Bradenton YMCA has closed 59th Street Thursday morning, the Manatee County Public Works Department said.

Motorists are asked to avoid 59th Street, from Cortez Road north to the YMCA.

Crews are on scene to repair the break.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.