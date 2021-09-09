SRQ beefing up security ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this weekend, SRQ officials say you will definitely see a lot more security at the airport.

9/11 has changed the protocols at airports everywhere. Before, they only used metal detectors. Now everything is checked, including all of your baggage.

The TSA was also created and now has 60,000 employees. SRQ’s President Rick Piccolo says travelers should not be too concerned about flying this weekend.

“If any weekend, the safety protocols are all in place,” said Piccolo. “I think that you’re going to have all the people who ensure your safety being extra vigilant this weekend, so I would say it is one of the safer weekends.”

“My thoughts are always with the family that suffered from 9/11, but I have no concerns flying whatsoever,” said Dan Kelsey, a traveler flying to Atlanta from SRQ.

“I actually feel very good, I feel like we’ve come a long ways,” said Michael, a traveler flying to the Midwest from SRQ.

SRQ officials say they are expecting a very busy weekend. Piccolo says that this month, they will break the record for most annual travelers, and we’re just eight months into the year.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.