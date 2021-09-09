Advertise With Us
Patton Oswalt cancels tour dates in Florida, Utah

Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt(KVLY)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Comedian Patton Oswalt announced he would be cancelling several shows in Utah and Florida after the venues would not require proof of COVID vaccination.

“I did EVERYTHING I could to prevent this. But my 2022 show in SLC and my 4 shows in Florida in December have been canceled. Hopefully I will rebook them in the future. Every other venue on the tour — even the Texas ones — were cool about requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test,” Oswalt said in an Instagram post.

Businesses in Florida can face a fine if they require proof of vaccination from patrons.

Patton said he was disappointed and loved the Sunshine State, and said he hoped he could reschedule.

