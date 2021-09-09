Mindy makes landfall and leaves a few rain showers behind

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last night, the disturbance in the Gulf rapidly became a tropical storm Mindy and made landfall in north Florida. This morning it is drifting toward the Atlantic coast, moving through Georgia.

Trailing behind it is a trough of low pressure triggering off gusty thunderstorms. Suncoasters traveling north by car today will encounter these showers and thunderstorms north of Clearwater. Throughout the day we will monitor this line of storms and it drifts south. Just how far south it moves will determine how many coastal showers we see in the second half of the day.

We continue with the west wind pattern today, enhanced by the pressure perturbations brought on by Mindy. The west wind will pick up this afternoon and cause a rip current threat today and this evening. Watch the lifeguard flags at the beach today and stay out of the water if in doubt. Conditions for swimmers will improve tomorrow.

Our west wind will shift east next week. This will return us to a more typical pattern of storms building inland and drifting back to the coast in the late afternoon and evening. This gives inland and coastal residents a good chance for cooling storms.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.