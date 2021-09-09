Mindy leaves behind some storms for Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mindy continues to weaken and push out into the Atlantic away from Florida. Mindy did leave behind a line of low pressure as these systems often do. This system is stretching over west central Florida for now. It will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms scattered about on Friday under partly cloudy skies.

West wind on Friday could bring a few sunrise showers (WWSB)

Winds will be out of the west at 10 mph which will bring a few isolated coastal showers during the morning on Friday and then the main focus will be inland later in the afternoon. The rain chance is at 50% during the afternoon and 30% during the morning. With a west wind expect the high temperature to be slightly below the average of 90 degrees.

Saturday high pressure will begin move back in and switch our winds around to the NE during the morning and then the sea breeze will develop and bring a good chance for mainly late afternoon storms. It will be warm with highs in the low 90′s and a 50% chance for scattered storms mainly in the afternoon.

Sunday looks to be typical for this time of year. We will see generally mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by a few scattered storms in the afternoon and early evening with skies becoming partly cloudy. Once again the high will be in the low 90′s.

Should be a decent boating weekend with winds basically light out of the east to southeast to start the day followed by west winds during the mid afternoon as the sea breeze develops. Seas will be running 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

Next name up on the list is Nicholas (National Hurricane Center)

In the tropics we are watching 2 new areas of disturbed weather one in the western Caribbean which is forecast to move toward the west into the SW Gulf of Mexico. It has a small chance of developing over the next 5 days. Another area of concern is well out in the far eastern Atlantic coming off the coast of Africa. It will likely become the next named storm which is Nicholas.

This is the time of year that gets a little crazy in the tropics. September 10th is the climatological peak of hurricane season. Storms can pop up anywhere without the models catching them at first. So be on your guard and have a plan of action as we still have a long ways to go before the end of the season.

For boaters on Friday look for winds out of the west at 10 knots with a few isolated showers along the coast in the morning hours, followed by mainly inland storms during the latter half of the day. Seas will be 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

