Mindy becomes the 13th named storm of season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A system we have been tracking for the past week has finally formed in the NE Gulf of Mexico. It is a poorly organized storm with winds barely enough to be classified as a tropical storm. It is very close to Apalachicola and its proximity to land will inhibit it from becoming a strong tropical storm when it makes landfall late Wednesday night near there. It is moving to the NE near 20 mph.

Mindy a weak tropical storm will lose strength on Thursday (NOAA)

Top winds are at 40 mph and gusts are up to 50 mph around the center of Mindy. Some heavy rain can be expected over the eastern panhandle and north Florida through Thursday into early Friday morning. There are flood watches for parts of north Florida.

We will see a few convergence bands on Thursday afternoon getting close to the Suncoast. Some of the storms that push in from the Gulf could bring some very heavy rainfall at times as they move to the northeast. The rain chance is at 30% for the morning and then picks up to 50% for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s near the coast and low 90′s inland. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph.

By Friday we will see Mindy emerge into the Atlantic as a tropical depression where it will struggle to regain tropical storm status due to strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. We will see a transition day here as winds will remain out of the SW which means a chance for some coastal showers and thunderstorms during the late morning and early afternoon with the main thrust of storms moving well inland during the late afternoon and evening. The rain chance on Friday is at 50% for scattered storms.

For the weekend high pressure will build back in and bring a return to a more normal summer pattern with generally sunny skies in the morning followed by a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. These will be developing along the sea breeze and then move toward the Gulf later in the day.

It will be a warm weekend with highs in the upper 80′s on the beach and low 90′s elsewhere. The rain chance over the weekend for both days is 40%.

This same pattern is expected through the early part of the work week.

For boaters expect a little more wind on Thursday with winds out of the SW at 10-15 knots and seas running 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.

