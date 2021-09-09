Advertise With Us
Light plane crashes at Venice airport; no injuries reported

An aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday in Venice.
An aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday in Venice.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - An aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff Thursday morning at Venice Municipal Airport, ending up upside down in a nearby parking lot.

The Cessna 172 wound up in the parking lot of the Lake Venice Golf Club. The aircraft apparently experienced engine trouble after taking off. Two people were on board at the time of the crash but there were no injuries, according to City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the plane is registered to Florida Flight Training Center, based at the airport.

