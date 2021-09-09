La Primavera Supermarket to host vaccine clinic Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - La Primavera Supermarket is hosting a first and second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, Sept. 11.

No appointment is necessary. This walk-up clinic will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to individuals age 12 and older who received their first dose at La Primevera’s clinic on Aug. 21. First doses of the vaccine will also be available. No appointments are necessary. Bilingual Spanish speakers will be on site to help coordinate the event.

The clinic will be held in partnership with the Department of Health-Sarasota County, the City of Sarasota and The Mallard Law Firm.

For questions and more information about the vaccine clinic, contact La Primavera Supermarket at 941-366-5321.

Additional Resources

Walk-up Testing: A free walk-up COVID-19 testing site is available in the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Appointments are not required.

Drive-thru Testing: A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is available at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Appointments are not required.

Drive-thru Testing: A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is available in the Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments are not required.

COVID-19 Hotline: A COVID-19 hotline operated by the Department of Health-Sarasota County is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 941-861-2883.

