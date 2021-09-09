Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fifth case of rabies discovered in Polk County

The case was tied to a bat.
The case was tied to a bat.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife/@CPW_SE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Polk County confirm that a fifth cases of rabies has been confirmed in another animal.

On Sept. 5 Polk County Animal Control responded to a home on Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road in Bartow, where the family dog was exposed to a bat while being walked by its owner.

The dog’s owner called Animal Control Officers who collected the bat carcass and sent it to the state laboratory in Tampa for testing.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the results of the test confirmed that the bat was infected with rabies. The dog is vaccinated, but out of an abundance of caution, will remain quarantined inside its home for 45 days.

It’s the county’s fifth case of rabies in 2021. The previous cases involved a bat, a raccoon, and two foxes.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Low pressure expected to head toward the panhandle of Florida
Tropical low possibly forming in the Gulf
Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board expressed growing concern as the debate on masks in...
‘Your liberty to swing your fists ends just where my nose begins’: Leon County School Board meeting held as system sets record for new cases
Luke Franks
Sarasota man arrested after allegedly trying to hijack truck
A roofer was struck by lightning in Lakewood Ranch
Roofer killed in Lakewood Ranch after being struck by lightning
A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle on Beneva Road.
Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beneva Road

Latest News

La Primavera Supermarket to host vaccine clinic Saturday
7 COVID-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours at Sarasota Memorial
Former President Trump to serve as boxing commentator
A roofer was struck by lightning in Lakewood Ranch
OSHA to open investigation into lightning strike death of roofer