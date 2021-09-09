7 COVID-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours at Sarasota Memorial

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital is reporting seven new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The hospital has reported 392 COVID-related deaths since March of 2020. There are currently 96 patients in the intensive care unit, 72 of which are COVID-related. The hospital has a team of clinicians, ICU doctors, nurses and hospital leaders monitoring the census and public health indicators to determine if and when they need to increase ICU capacity.

In addition to the COVID-positive patients currently hospitalized, the “COVID Patients Total” also includes those who have cleared the infectious stage, based on CDC and hospital guidelines. While these patients are no longer considered COVID-positive or infectious, many have serious medical issues complicating their recovery or discharge.

Previously, when COVID patients cleared the infectious stage, the hospital moved them from the daily COVID-positive patient category to the cumulative number of “Patients Treated/Discharged.”

Here is Thursday’s census:

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 785

Today’s COVID patients total: 246 (250 yesterday)

Includes 49 COVID patients cleared of infection but still hospitalized due to complications delaying recovery/discharge.

Today’s ICU census: 96 (103 yesterday)

COVID patients in ICU today: 72 (76 yesterday(

Includes 17 COVID patients cleared of infection but still hospitalized due to complications delaying recovery/discharge.

% Unvaccinated COVID patients in the hospital: 85%

Estimate based on vaccination status shared by patients or validated by an official source; this information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 116

SMH has a team of clinicians — ICU doctors, nurses and hospital leaders — who monitor our census and public health indicators to determine if and when we need to increase ICU capacity.

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 13.5% (16.6% for week ending Sept. 3, 2021)

Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 7,289

Patients who have tested negative: 106,090 *

* Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update

Reflects total number of COVID patients treated at SMH since outbreak began in March 2020.

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 4,295 (4,266 yesterday)

Patients discharged since outbreak began: 5,318 (5,229 yesterday) Includes inpatients discharged from the hospital and outpatients treated and released from the ER.

Patient deaths: 392 (385 yesterday)

