Tropical Storm Mindy forms in the northern Gulf

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is already close to land and Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Florida Panhandle. Current tracks show the storm heading back out to the Atlantic.

