Tropical Storm Mindy forms in the northern Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is already close to land and Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Florida Panhandle. Current tracks show the storm heading back out to the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm #Mindy Advisory 1: New Tropical Storm Forms in the Northeast Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For the Florida Panhandle. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2021

