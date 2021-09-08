Suncoast community members helping Hurricane Ida victims

North Port, Fla. (WWSB) -Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Louisiana still don’t have power. More than half of the gas stations in two major cities were without fuel nine days after ida hit the state.

As recovery efforts across the state continue, Hurricane Ida left many here on the Suncoast wondering how they can help.

Many organizations across our area stepped up to make a difference.

Riverlife church collected funds to help dozens of families in the affected areas.

The North Port Police Officers Association is collecting all sorts of things to help a sheriffs office struggling in south Louisiana.

They say a little or a lot goes a long way for the victims of Ida.

“They don’t have showers. They don’t have clean clothes. They need washing machines, they need gasoline, they need generators. They need air conditioning units,” said North Port Police Officers Association President Joe Fussell. “They’re going to be without power for another four two eight weeks. So they’re really limping along while they’re helping everyone in their community.”

Fussell says more than two hundred deputies from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office had their homes destroyed or damaged during the storm.

“This is an opportunity for us to step up and help our brothers and sisters in blue when they’re in desperate need of these resources,” said Fussell.

From those who serve and protect to the community they help; every one there is in need of a helping hand.

Local churches like Bayside Community Church on the Suncoast are sending groups of people to help.

“Our first team actually goes out tomorrow and they will be working on the ground with our partner churches in Baton Rouge...they’re primarily going to be doing clean up for people that need cleanup,” said Kristin Becnel with Bayside.

From clean up to necessities other churches like Riverlife Church in Manatee County are sending what they call blessing buckets.

“A water and limited food supplies, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, some basic medical supplies,” said Riverlife Pastor Jerry Jeter

Pastor Jerry says they partner with another church and organization in Virginia on the blessing buckets, called the Gods Pit Crew.

“We want to be compassionate and certainty not forget about them in their time of need. The bible says we cant all go but if we help send those that can go we become fellow workers in the truth,” said Pastor Jeter.

The North Police Officers Association leaves on Friday afternoon to Louisiana to drive out the help for the sheriff’s office there.

How you can help:

Some examples of what they need are:

• Diapers

• Baby Formula

• Baby Food

• Fans

• Feminine hygiene products

• Clothing

• Pet food

• Toilet paper

• Paper towels

• Soap (all kinds)

• W30 oil

• Window units

• Water

• Powerade

• Extension cords

• Lightbulbs

• Garbage bags

• Cleaning supplies

• Blankets and pillows

Can be dropped off at the North Port Police Department lobby or during an event on September 10 at Walmart on the 17000 Tamiami Trail between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Click here to help the disaster relief at Bayside Community Church.

Click here to help efforts being made by Riverlife Church.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.