Splish Splash: City of North Port officials find gator taking a mud bath


Looks like someone was having a spa day(City of North Port)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in North Port had a “blink and you might miss it” encounter with a tiny alligator who was having something of a spa day.

Code Enforcement found the little one on a construction site soaked in mud. City officials say, although the gator was very content in his newfound bath, a construction site is no home for a growing gator.

Code Enforcement contacted Animal Control, and they relocated him to a more suitable home where he can stay in the bath as long as he wants.

