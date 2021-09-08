Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Six Manatee workers on leave; code enforcement favoritism is alleged

Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by...
Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by Manatee County Government on Thursday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Six Manatee County employees have been placed on leave after allegations of building code violations and favoritism in code enforcement, county officials confirmed Wednesday.

Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says the six people were in the Building and Development Services Department. Hopes said the six were on administrative leave, “pending completion of an operations-related investigation conducted by the Clerk’s Inspector General’s Office.”

There will also be an independent investigation, Hopes said. “Manatee County Government has engaged an independent law firm to conduct its investigation of potential violations of Manatee County Personnel Policies, Rules or Procedures.”

Hopes said there have been allegations of favoritism shown by the county’s Code Enforcement Division and possible construction code violations on agriculturally zoned property in Myakka City. “Because there are two ongoing investigations, I will not be releasing those individual’s names. My office continues to work with the Inspector General to ensure a proper and thorough investigation is completed,” he said.

Once the investigations are complete, we will have more details for our Board of County Commissioners and the public.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roofer was struck by lightning in Lakewood Ranch
Roofer killed in Lakewood Ranch after being struck by lightning
Police lights.
15-year-old dead after crash in Venice
Low pressure expected to head toward the panhandle of Florida
Tropical low possibly forming in the Gulf
Florida Supreme Court.
Sarasota property owner not liable for county’s assessment error, court rules
The Cheetah Lounge.
Deputies investigating stabbing at Sarasota strip club

Latest News

Luke Franks
Sarasota man arrested after allegedly trying to hijack truck
COVID-19 surge prompts Charlotte County to postpone 9/11 observance
Alligator Reef Lighthouse, off Islamorada, Fla., in the Florida Keys. (Andy Newman/Florida...
Group plans to restore historic Florida Keys lighthouse
Modrick Discovering the Suncoast
Discovering the Suncoast - Bradenton’s Field of Dreams