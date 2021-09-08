Six Manatee workers on leave; code enforcement favoritism is alleged

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Six Manatee County employees have been placed on leave after allegations of building code violations and favoritism in code enforcement, county officials confirmed Wednesday.

Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says the six people were in the Building and Development Services Department. Hopes said the six were on administrative leave, “pending completion of an operations-related investigation conducted by the Clerk’s Inspector General’s Office.”

There will also be an independent investigation, Hopes said. “Manatee County Government has engaged an independent law firm to conduct its investigation of potential violations of Manatee County Personnel Policies, Rules or Procedures.”

Hopes said there have been allegations of favoritism shown by the county’s Code Enforcement Division and possible construction code violations on agriculturally zoned property in Myakka City. “Because there are two ongoing investigations, I will not be releasing those individual’s names. My office continues to work with the Inspector General to ensure a proper and thorough investigation is completed,” he said.

Once the investigations are complete, we will have more details for our Board of County Commissioners and the public.

