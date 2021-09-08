Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota man arrested after allegedly trying to hijack truck

Luke Franks
Luke Franks(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was arrested after trying to steal a semitrailer at a convenience store Monday morning, The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 5:30 a.m., a truck was delivering goods to the Rogers Market on Beneva Road when a man later identified as 22-year-old Luke Franks, came into the store, asking to use a cell phone and causing a disturbance, the store manager told investigators.

Franks walked out of the store toward a delivery truck in the parking lot. When the truck driver exited the store, he was told Franks was inside the truck, attempting to start it.

The truck driver saw Franks in the driver’s seat, trying to put the truck in gear. The driver engaged the air brake, which prevented it from moving, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When the driver told Franks to get out of the truck, Franks punched the driver in the nose, and ran to the store’s gas pumps, where an SUV was parked. Franks unsuccessfully tried to pull the driver out of the vehicle before running away, northbound on Beneva Road, the affidavit said.

Deputies located Franks hiding in bushes and detained him. The store manager positively identified Franks as the man at the store. Franks was arrested and charged with robbery -- carjacking without firearm or weapon. He was released on $25,000 bond, jail records show.

