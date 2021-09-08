Price of parking to rise at St. Armands

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parking on and around St. Armands Circle is getting more expensive, the City of Sarasota decided Tuesday night.

Among the items approved at the City Commission meeting were hikes to parking rates, in part to help pay for the recently built parking garage.

“The City is obliged to increase parking rates in St. Armands in order to meet its debt obligations associated with the revenue bonds that funded construction of the St. Armands Garage,” city spokesman Jason Bartolone told ABC7.

The higher parking rates are expected to raise more than $500,000, and that will reduce the need for a subsidy from the city’s general fund, he said.

The details:

On-street parking will be $1.50 per hour throughout the St. Armands parking area. This is the same fee for current the “Green Zone” core parking spaces. This will make on-street parking costs uniform throughout the area.

On-street parking rates will be in effect in St. Armands Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., instead of the current Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the Fillmore parking lot, the charge increases from the current 75 cents per hour to $1 per hour.

In the St. Armands Garage, instead of the current 50 cents per hour, the rates will be the same as they are in the city’s two downtown parking garages: The first two hours are free, the third hour is $3 and for each additional hour, the charge is $1 per hour.

The changes were recommended by a consultant who analyzed parking in the area and were collectively agreed upon by the St. Armands Business Improvement District and the St. Armands Merchant Association, Bartolone said.

