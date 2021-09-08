Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beneva Road, driver cooperating

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to police, a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle on Beneva Road.

The driver was on scene Tuesday night and cooperated with law enforcement. The pedestrian has been taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where their condition is unknown.

All lanes will be closed from the 900 block of Beneva Road to Circus Boulevard for an unknown amount of time.

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨NB & SB lanes of Beneva Rd closed from Circus to 900 blk of Beneva due to a pedestrian vs vehicle crash. Pedestrian being taken to SMH. Driver stayed on scene & is cooperating with Officers. Traffic Unit & Criminalistics responding. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/bEVyQAEH0v — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) September 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.