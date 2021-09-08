Advertise With Us
Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Beneva Road, driver cooperating

A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle on Beneva Road.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to police, a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle on Beneva Road.

The driver was on scene Tuesday night and cooperated with law enforcement. The pedestrian has been taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where their condition is unknown.

All lanes will be closed from the 900 block of Beneva Road to Circus Boulevard for an unknown amount of time.

Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

