North Port Police collecting supplies for law enforcement affected by Hurricane Ida

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police officers are working to collect supplies for fellow law enforcement agencies affected by Hurricane Ida.

“Many of us here in Florida know the devastation a hurricane can leave behind. Now it’s time for us to step up and help our Louisiana law enforcement neighbors. NPPD learned the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in southern Louisiana has been decimated by the recent Hurricane Ida,” reads a release from the City. “More than half of their deputies are struggling with damaged or destroyed homes. With projected weeks ahead without power, they need our help. NPPD and the North Port Police Officer’s Association, Inc is on the case.”

Those who are interested in donating can stop by the Walmart at 17000 Tamiami Trail between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 10 to donate supplies.

If you can’t make it to the event, there are other options. Drop off items in the lobby of the Police Department until Friday. Cash or check donations are also accepted. Donations must be received by 5 p.m. on September 10. Let’s help make a difference for our law enforcement brothers and sisters.

Some examples of what they need are:

• Diapers

• Baby formula

• Baby food

• Fans

• Feminine hygiene products

• Clothing

• Pet food

• Toilet paper

• Paper towels

• Soap (all kinds)

• W30 oil

• Window units

• Water

• Powerade

• Extension cords

• Lightbulbs

• Garbage bags

• Cleaning supplies

• Blankets and pillows

