Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to New York City streets

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to New York City’s streets this year with COVID-19 protocols including a vaccination requirement for parade volunteers.

Macy’s says the Nov. 25 parade will be broadcast on NBC and will feature the traditional giant balloons, celebrity performers, clowns and marching bands.

Macy’s presented a curtailed version of the parade last year with balloons and performers confined to an area near the retailer’s flagship Manhattan store.

Marching bands that had been slated to join the 2020 parade will be participating this year instead.

Parade staff members and volunteers will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roofer was struck by lightning in Lakewood Ranch
Roofer killed in Lakewood Ranch after being struck by lightning
Police lights.
15-year-old dead after crash in Venice
Low pressure expected to head toward the panhandle of Florida
Tropical low possibly forming in the Gulf
Florida Supreme Court.
Sarasota property owner not liable for county’s assessment error, court rules
The Cheetah Lounge.
Deputies investigating stabbing at Sarasota strip club

Latest News

Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden: 'Unions built the middle class'
Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by...
Six Manatee workers on leave; code enforcement favoritism is alleged
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Arrests made in Surfside condo collapse victim ID thefts