Gulf disturbance now has a medium chance for tropical development

First Alert Weather with John Scalzi
First Alert Weather with John Scalzi
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cluster of thunderstorms in the central Gulf waters now looks more likely to gain some tropical characteristics before moving onshore over northern Gulf waters. The impact on the Suncoast will be nearly the same regardless if minor development occurs. We will see better chances for showers today and tomorrow, with periods of heavier rain possible. Rains overnight and into Thursday could be heavy enough to cause minor ponding on roads.

The Gulf disturbance will lift north of us today and pull away from the area throughout the day tomorrow. A cool front will sag south into North Florida and push a line of storms south, possibly into our area in the second half of Thursday and close to evening drive time.

Afterwards, high pressure will begin to build from the east and south. This will slightly reduce the rain chances this weekend and increase the amount of sunshine. Warmer temperatures are expected.

