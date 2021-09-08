Advertise With Us
Discovering the Suncoast - Bradenton’s Field of Dreams

Discovering the Suncoast, Sept. 8, 2021
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Let’s play ball!! You have to see this story!

When he was only 17, Wayne Kopp of Bradenton had a dream of playing softball in his senior years. And he’s living the dream, thanks to 92-year-old Lloyd Grantham. Lloyd created the Bradenton Senior Softball League 33 years ago. The league is open to anyone, and there are several players in their 80s, along with several women in the league. They are the Senior Softball Superstars of the Suncoast - It is literally Bradenton’s Field of Dreams!

Want to play? More information is available on their webpage, BradentonSeniorSoftball.com.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

