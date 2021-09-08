COVID-19 surge prompts Charlotte County to postpone 9/11 observance

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases along the Suncoast, Charlotte County has postponed the 20th Anniversary Remembrance of 9/11 event that was scheduled for Sept. 11, 2021 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with public safety officials and first responder partner agencies, we determined the current surge in COVID-19 cases warrants postponing this event,” said Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores. “The tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, are forever etched in our minds and I join with my colleagues in remembrance of those we lost that day and solidarity with those who still suffer physical and emotional pain two decades later.”

