US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout: Lane closures announced for Tuesday evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As crews work to continue construction at the US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout, there will be some changes to traffic pattern.

Work is scheduled to start Tuesday, Sept 7 at 8 p.m. and will continue until 6 a.m. Lane closures will be in place and traffic will be reduced to one lane. Sarasota Police also noted that northbound traffic at US 41 and Main Street may be detoured via downtown, depending on traffic volume.

Expect grinding noise and vibration from construction equipment, backup alarms, and lighting. Motorists are urged to use alternate detour routes, if possible. Please use caution and watch for construction vehicles and trucks entering or exiting the work zone.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.