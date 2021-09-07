Advertise With Us
Tropical low possibly forming in the Gulf

Rain chances stay elevated through Thursday
Low pressure expected to head toward the panhandle of Florida
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The official peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10th and we are watching a system gathering in the south central Gulf of Mexico. Right now upper level winds are unfavorable for any rapid development, but those conditions could become more conducive for some slow development over the next 2 days as the whole mess tracks to the NE at 10-15 mph.

Has a good chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm Weds. night
Current trends show the system moving toward the Panhandle of Florida and then off to SE Georgia by Friday. Since the low pressure center has yet to form it is too early to say whether it will have a significant impact on the Suncoast. We will certainly see an increase on moisture at all levels as it gets closer to the Suncoast. So expect a pretty good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with some sunshine at times. The rain chance is at 50% for mainly coastal storms in the morning and early afternoon. We could also see some increase in wave action and the possibility of rip currents on Thursday.

So look for partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a 50% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with a lot of them along the coast during the late morning and early afternoon and then pushing inland later in the day. The high temperature will be in the upper 80′s. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

Thursday we will see variable cloudiness with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms at anytime during the day as the low pressure system moves toward the Panhandle of Florida. We will be on the right side of the poorly organized system so we can expect to see some cloudiness and a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The high on Thursday slightly below the average of 90 degrees.

Friday the system should be well to our NE by then but still some residual moisture will remain and we will see partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The high on Friday 88 degrees.

The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies along with a few scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 90 each day. The rain chance for those scattered storms is at 40%.

For boaters expect winds out of the SW at 10 knots with seas running less than 2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

