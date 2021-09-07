Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suncoast beaches packed with thousands of people on Labor Day

Huge Labor Day crowds at Suncoast beaches.
Huge Labor Day crowds at Suncoast beaches.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - It looked like your typical Labor Day on Siesta Beach. Thousands of people on the sand and in the water from one end of the beach to the other. Thousands more enjoying other Suncoast beaches in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

“We just came for the Labor Day weekend and we decided to come to Siesta Key Beach because I heard it was beautiful sand and beautiful water,” said Jenny Lewellen, a visitor from Indiana. “And it’s so hot that we wanted to get into the water and be refreshed a little bit.”

There was no red tide present, which was a big bonus for this beach day. Something on people’s minds was COVID-19, although not many beachgoers seemed too concerned about it. Mainly, because most people are keeping their social distance and they are outdoors.

“You just stay your six feet apart and you just don’t get close to anybody,” said Nicolette Baker, a Siesta Beach visitor. “Keep yourself safe, everything up to date, you’ll be fine.”

One issue beachgoers came across was finding a parking spot. People who are here visiting from different parts of the country were expecting it to be a lot worse.

“I was surprised the traffic wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be, coming out to the beach,” said Ken Zimmerman, a Siesta Beach visitor from Pennsylvania.

Restaurants and stores at nearby Siesta Key Village also saw big crowds.

