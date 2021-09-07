Sculpture wanted for U.S. 41 roundabout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is looking for a sculpture to sit in the center of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Fruitville Road and is accepting submissions through Sept. 16.

A request for qualifications is available online. Professional artists may submit proposals online at no cost here.

The city says the winning design must complement the roundabout’s downtown location and meet certain criteria.

It must be an original design, not more than 20 feet tall and easy to maintain (no fountains, please).

It also must not “draw viewers to it but is appreciated from a distance,” the submission rules state. It also must hold up to wind, rain and salt air.

And, it can’t cost more than $175,000, which will be funded by developer contributions to the Public Art Fund. The piece will become part of the City’s permanent public art collection.

Three finalists will make in-person presentations to the Public Art Committee, which will make a recommendation to the City Commission. The final candidate will be asked to engage the City and community stakeholders before designing the artwork. The selected piece will also be submitted to the Florida Department of Transportation for review and approval.

For more information, contact Mary Davis Wallace, Public Art Senior Planner, at marydavis.wallace@sarasotaFL.gov or 941-263-6349.

