Sarasota property owner not liable for county’s assessment error, court rules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Sarasota County woman whose waterfront property was undervalued by about $2 million in 2014 due to a clerical error in the county property appraiser’s office.

As a result, Susan DeFrances does not owe an additional $26,000 in back taxes the county tried to collect after it discovered its error, the court ruled in a 4-2 decision.

The issue came to light when DeFrances, who owns a single parcel made up of five separate lots on Captain Kidd Avenue, received her property tax bill in 2014.

The bill was generated by the county’s new mass appraisal software. But instead of calculating the value based on the sum of all five lots -- at a value of $2.2 million -- the software categorized the parcel as a a single lot, plus it incorrectly applied homeowner’s exemption to the entire parcel. The computer calculated the property’s value at only $302,000.

DeFrances got a tax bill of $4,439, which she promptly paid.

The property appraiser’s office soon realized its mistake and sent DeFrances a bill for back taxes of $26,254.

DeFrances filed a lawsuit challenging the back taxes. The Second District Court of Appeal invalidated the back-assessment, holding that under these circumstances the property had not “escaped taxation,” as required by the governing statute.

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed, saying the way the assessment was done, and the way Florida law is written, is essentially, tough luck for the property appraiser.

“There is a common sense distinction between not being taxed at all and being undertaxed,” wrote Justice Carlos Muniz in the majority opinion.

“And a typical speaker would use the phrase ‘escaped taxation’ to describe the former and not the latter. Only property that is not taxed has ‘escaped taxation.’”

Muniz added, “Through its use of the phrase ‘escaped taxation,’ the Legislature drew the line between property that has been taxed and property that has not been taxed, and that is the line that we must enforce.”

Muniz was joined by justices Jorge Labarga and John Couriel, and Chief Justice Charles Canady.

Justices Ricky Polston and Alan Lawson disagreed with their interpretation. Both wrote dissenting opinions, saying that getting under-assessed by mistake also constitutes escaping taxation.

Muniz also noted the Florida Legislature could help remedy the situation. He cited Montana law, which allows back-assessments to correct errors or omissions. “Our own Legislature has the discretion to enact such a law, but we do not believe it has done so,” he wrote.

