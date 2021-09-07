No one injured after fire breaks out in garage of home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Everyone made it out safely following a fire that broke out in the garage of a home in Sarasota.

The fire appeared to have started in the garage of the house on Southern Wood Drive, East of I-75. It appears that both vehicles in the garage were destroyed. Neighbors say smoke was pouring out of the home.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and firefighters managed to rescue the pets inside the home.

“Upon arrival, we found a fire in the garage. We were able to deploy our hose lines and extinguish the fire. During the process, we were able to recover several pets that were in the house and there weren’t any injuries,” Battalion Chief Cantu told ABC7

The state fire marshal is investigating to determine what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.