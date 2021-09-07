Man arrested after deputies say he terrified Charlotte County family

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County deputies arrested a man who terrified a family after he wandered onto their driveway.

Deputies say a man later identified as Christopher Kyle Holloway was staring at the family from the end of their driveway on Persay Drive in Punta Gorda. The man began pacing and mumbling how God had sent him there. In fear for their children’s safety, the parents put the kids in the car and locked the doors. Once the woman and children were inside the vehicle, the suspect began forcefully pulling on the front passenger door handle in an attempt to get inside. The victim was able to reverse out of the driveway and met with deputies down the road while the other victim stayed behind.

While speaking with the woman, additional deputies arrived at the home to find the homeowner. He stated that after the victim left with the children, the suspect walked up to his garage and began spraying the yard with weed killer. The victim kept his distance as the suspect then walked across the street and began spraying the neighbors yard with weed killer. The suspect then got on a bicycle where he approached deputies. After they caught up to him, deputies began to suspect illicit drug use.

Holloway was cleared by medical staff at a local hospital prior to being transported to the Charlotte County Jail where he remains on the following charges:

Burglary of an Occupied Conveyance Unarmed

Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling Unarmed

LARC Petit theft 2nd Degree 1st Offence

Holloway’s bond is set at $23,000.

