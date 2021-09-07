Increasing atmospheric moisture and a west wind pattern bump up our rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early morning, pre-dawn hours over the next few mornings will be calm, but muggy and warm. The southwest winds will continue to tunnel moisture from the south into the atmosphere above the Suncoast. Clouds will also be increasing in the next few days. One driver of these changes will be the cluster of disorganized storms to the south, which will slowly lift north into the central and eastern Gulf waters. When combined with our generally west wind, our rain chances will consequently go up today and for the next few days. Severe weather is not in the cards but thunderstorms and a few periods of heavy rain is a possibility. Uncertainty remains in the forecast with regard to where the development, if any, may occur in northern Gulf waters. If it’s a bit closer to us we may see some advisories for boaters and the beaches and rain chances may be higher. A weaker system that is farther away will, of course, have less impact. Regardless, I do not expect a very strong system to develop and anticipate the best development chance to occur once the system leaves the Gulf and emerges into the coastal Atlantic waters.

Once the system pulls away high pressure will build by the weekend and rain chances will lower a bit. Cloud cover will give way to sunnier skies and the high will climb a few degrees. You will still see weekend showers and thunderstorms but the number of them will be slightly less.

