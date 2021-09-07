Gas prices spike after storm shuts down refineries

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gas prices shot up an average of eight cents a gallon last week after Hurricane Ida idled refineries along the Gulf Coast, the AAA reported Tuesday.

Travelers found the most expensive Labor Day gas prices in seven years. Prices at the pump are now averaging $3.02 per gallon in Florida. That’s 83 cents more than last year’s holiday, and 58 cents more than what drivers paid during the 2019 holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, five refineries near New Orleans remain shut due to issues including power outages. These plants account for 6% of total U.S. refining capacity.

“News that refineries are working to restore operations is a positive sign for motorists,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “As refineries get back up and running, prices should begin to slide lower; especially now that the summer driving season has come to a close.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, four of the nine refineries affected have begun the process of restarting. Three of those are located in Baton Route, the other is near New Orleans. The DOE says it could take several days for those refineries to produce at full rates.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.16), Panama City ($3.09), Tallahassee ($3.06)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.96), Jacksonville ($2.98), Orlando ($2.98), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.99)

