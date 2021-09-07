Advertise With Us
FWC says timber rattlesnake spotted in Tenoroc 100 miles from home

Florida Fish and Wildlife
Florida Fish and Wildlife(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife are reporting an unusual snake spotting in Polk County, after two different photos of the same timber rattlesnake were sent to them from different users.

According to FWC officials, a timber rattlesnake was observed in Tenoroc Public Use Area in northern Polk County. After posting a photo on Facebook, it turns out someone else photographed the same snake, which has a distinctive banding pattern, two days earlier and two-thirds of a mile away in Tenoroc.

Timber rattlesnakes typical range through south Alachua or northern Marion County. Tenoroc is 101 miles south of the nearest record in Alachua County and the snake would have had to slither through multiple miles of unsuitable terrain.

Conceivably, a relict population of timber rattlesnakes could persist in Green Swamp in southern Lake and northern Polk counties. Thousands of years ago, they could have followed the St. Johns River and other drainages from the Jacksonville area to Green Swamp, which was apparently done by another northern species, the spotted turtle. However, it may represent an illegally released or escaped snake.

Timber rattlers in Florida breed and give birth from August through October, this is the time of year males may make long-distance movements searching for females. The length of the tail suggests that this is a male.

FWC biologists are interested in any sightings of timber rattlesnakes outside of their range. If spotted...safely take a photo, note the location and send to Florida Fish and Wildlife.

