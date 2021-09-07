First responders called after worker struck by lightning in Lakewood Ranch
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency crews were called to a home in Lakewood Ranch after reports of a roofer being struck by lightning.
The incident occurred at a home on Skip Jack Loop. A spokesperson for Parrish Fire, who was called to the scene, confirmed the reason behind the call, saying a worker on a rooftop was struck and that witnesses on scene were doing CPR.
There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.