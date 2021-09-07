DOH-Manatee offers no-cost vaccines at downtown clinic

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County wants to remind the public that those in need can come grab the no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations at its clinic on Sixth Avenue East in Bradenton.

DOH-Manatee offers first, second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna brands of the vaccine, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson brand of the vaccine, to anyone ages 12 and up.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments are available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Call (941) 242-6646 to book an appointment.

Anyone who books an appointment for a vaccination is asked to download and complete a vaccination consent form. The form can be accessed here. Click on “Events” in the toolbar and the system will take you to the page with the form.

Anyone under age 18 who would like to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The CDC recommends a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people whose immune systems are compromised.

The CDC explains: “This additional dose, intended to improve immunocompromised people’s response to their initial vaccine series, is not the same as a booster dose, given to people when the immune response to a primary vaccine series is likely to have waned over time.”

You can find out if you are qualified for the third dose here.

