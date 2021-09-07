Advertise With Us
Deputies investigating stabbing at Sarasota strip club

The Cheetah Lounge.
The Cheetah Lounge.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was stabbed early Monday during an altercation at the Cheetah Lounge on U.S. 301, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to an incident report, deputies were called to the strip club at about 2:45 a.m., to find two men in the parking lot. One man appeared to have a stab wound under his left arm, the report said.

Both men appeared to be extremely impaired and were uncooperative, deputies said. The wounded man refused to talk about the incident and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, including a punctured lung, doctors later told the sheriff’s office.

A manager of the club told deputies he observed a fight between two unidentified men and the two men in the parking lot. The manager, who said he did not witness the stabbing, asked the men to leave the club. Once in the parking lot, the two unidentified men ran across U.S. 301 and headed east, toward a convenience store about a block away, where they were picked up by a female in a car and left the scene.

Deputies found a blood trail near the drive access of the store, apparently heading back to the Cheetah Lounge. Deputies also found a cell phone in the roadway near the store, next to a spot of blood.

The investigation is continuing, the sheriff’s office said.

