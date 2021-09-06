Storm chances increase as many head back to work Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Labor Day started a bit soggy with a few scattered early morning showers and thunderstorms. However, that quickly moved out an the rest of the afternoon was perfect for beachgoers with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 80′s.

As many head back to work on Tuesday, rain chances fire back up with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms move through during the morning and early afternoon hours. By late in the day, those storms become a bit more scattered but an umbrella will be needed.

As we head into the rest of the week, scattered storm chances stick around with temperatures in the upper 80′s.

