Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Storm chances increase as many head back to work Tuesday

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Labor Day started a bit soggy with a few scattered early morning showers and thunderstorms. However, that quickly moved out an the rest of the afternoon was perfect for beachgoers with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 80′s.

As many head back to work on Tuesday, rain chances fire back up with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms move through during the morning and early afternoon hours. By late in the day, those storms become a bit more scattered but an umbrella will be needed.

As we head into the rest of the week, scattered storm chances stick around with temperatures in the upper 80′s.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vandals target Venice building and spray paint swastikas
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
WWSB Generic Stock 6
2 people injured during overnight shooting in Bradenton
The latest forecast track for Hurricane Elsa.
Elsa gaining strength as bears down on Hispaniola; Florida still on guard
HSSC Shelter Dog
Humane Society of Sarasota County opens doors to animals from Louisiana

Latest News

Dry overnight with mild temperatures.
Rain chances return as you return to work
Expiring federal unemployment benefits might impact those on the Suncoast
Police lights.
15-year-old dead after crash in Venice
Shooter forced from roof after six-hour standoff in Dunedin