Labor Day features sunshine and low rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A west wind flow pattern remains the driver of our weather pattern today. This pattern brings a few showers to the coastal areas in the morning or early afternoon and then pushes activity east of the interstate. Some slightly drier air has moved in and will reduce the total number of storms so that our rain chance will hold at about 30% today. Sunshine will be the most noticeable aspect of the forecast with the UV index in the Very High category.

Down the road this week the rain chances will likely go up. This will be the result of the rapidly increasing atmospheric moisture associated with what could be Gulf water tropical development. The National Hurricane Center is watching the disorganized cluster of storms well south of the Suncoast and is giving it a 30% development chance over 5 days. Conditions are only marginal for development and any system that develops will be on the weak end of the tropical scale.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.