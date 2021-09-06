Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Labor Day features sunshine and low rain chances

John Scalzi
John Scalzi
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A west wind flow pattern remains the driver of our weather pattern today. This pattern brings a few showers to the coastal areas in the morning or early afternoon and then pushes activity east of the interstate. Some slightly drier air has moved in and will reduce the total number of storms so that our rain chance will hold at about 30% today. Sunshine will be the most noticeable aspect of the forecast with the UV index in the Very High category.

Down the road this week the rain chances will likely go up. This will be the result of the rapidly increasing atmospheric moisture associated with what could be Gulf water tropical development. The National Hurricane Center is watching the disorganized cluster of storms well south of the Suncoast and is giving it a 30% development chance over 5 days. Conditions are only marginal for development and any system that develops will be on the weak end of the tropical scale.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vandals target Venice building and spray paint swastikas
WWSB Generic Stock 6
2 people injured during overnight shooting in Bradenton
The latest forecast track for Hurricane Elsa.
Elsa gaining strength as bears down on Hispaniola; Florida still on guard
Deputy with Sarasota County Sheriff's Office helps family members escape from Afghanistan.
Sarasota County Sheriff deputy helps his family flee from Afghanistan
Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch.
Complaint filed against Venice chiropractor signing medical exemptions for students

Latest News

Scattered showers move in early Monday.
Labor Day could start off soggy
Scattered showers move in early Monday.
Scattered storms return for Labor Day
WEATHER
First Alert Weather - 7:00am September 5, 2021
Graphic
Still mainly dry for the Labor Day Weekend!