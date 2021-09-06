Advertise With Us
Expiring federal unemployment benefits might impact those on the Suncoast

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As federal programs assisting millions of unemployed Americans expire on Labor Day, signs are popping up all across the Sarasota area touting jobs that are available.

ABC7 traveled around Sarasota and Manatee Counties on Monday and spotted “help wanted” and “now hiring” signs galore at businesses including Publix Supermarkets, Subway restaurants, and convenience stores such as Speedway and Circle K.

Economics Professor Michael Snipes from the University of South Florida said, “The whole idea behind this is to try to get people in the labor force.” But Snipes admits that wages will be a key issue going forward.

More specifically will the pay of many of the places that are hiring attract job seekers? He said, “If these aren’t jobs that have an adequate wage or income or jobs that don’t provide daycare for workers then these aren’t jobs that will be valuable for the worker.”

Snipes believes that wages are already going up in places such as the service sector and now might be a good time to be a job seeker as the competition to find reliable help gets tougher.

