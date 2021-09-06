Advertise With Us
16-year-old dead after crash in Venice

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 16-year-old male has died after a crash in Venice.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened at Jackson Road and Batello Drive.

The 16-year-old male was driving a Jeep. It is not yet known what happened during the accident and who is at fault.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are investigating the crash. There are no other injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

